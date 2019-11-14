Clear

Skilled to Work

Program at Lockheed Martin creates new manufacturing talent.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Jalen Hereford
Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events