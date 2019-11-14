News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Noise Ordinance
Noise ordinance discussed in Madison County
Posted: Nov 14, 2019 8:45 AM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 8:45 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton
Huntsville
Overcast
44°
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Florence
Few Clouds
46°
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
45°
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
42°
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
45°
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Moldy meat at Florence grocery store attracts health department inspections
Victim in Morgan County home invasion undergoes facial reconstructive surgery
Colbert County man on life support after argument over Alabama LSU game
11-month-old child killed, 3 injured in Athens wreck
$4.1 Billion of Economic Growth Coming to Huntsville & North Alabama
Wreck involving cement truck blocks traffic on Hurricane Creek Road in Madison County
Group stops search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard last seen in Auburn
North Alabama patients and physical therapists are pushing for law change
Facebook bug accesses iPhone's camera while user scrolls through News Feed
Huntsville Police catch man accused of robbing multiple business
Community Events