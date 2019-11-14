Clear

Rob's November 14 Weather Forecast

Cloudy with a stray shower possible Thursday in North Alabama.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 6:07 AM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 6:07 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
