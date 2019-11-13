Clear

Marshall County Jail working on major safety renovations

Marshall County Jail working on major safety renovations

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 7:00 PM
Updated: Nov 13, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events