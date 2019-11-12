Clear

11/12/19 Late Weather

Kate's forecast

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Florence
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Fayetteville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Decatur
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Scottsboro
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
