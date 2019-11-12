Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Monitoring Road Conditions

Monitoring Road Conditions

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 8:09 AM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 8:09 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Florence
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Fayetteville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Decatur
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Scottsboro
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events