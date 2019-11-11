Clear
BREAKING NEWS Multiple North Alabama schools operating on 2-hour delay Tuesday Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Civil Rights Attorney in Huntsville

Sydney Martin spoke with the family of the man who was shot and killed by Madison Police.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 6:45 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods
Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events