Clear

DA's Expected to Get Findings

DA's Office to receive report

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 9:04 AM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 9:04 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events