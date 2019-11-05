Clear

CFP Rankings Out

The poll that matters is here

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 10:36 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events