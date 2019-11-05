Clear

VR Car in Flood Waters

Virtual reality demonstration of the dangers of driving through flood waters

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 8:31 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 8:31 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events