Clear

Town hall meeting on deadly police shooting

Emotions were running high at a town hall meeting regarding a fatal police shooting in Madison

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events