News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: Huntsville Madison NAACP town hall on death of Dana Fletcher in Madison police shooting
Full Story
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Escaped inmate from Morgan County Jail is now back after his escape 8 days ago
Escaped inmate from Morgan County Jail is now back after his escape 8 days ago
Posted: Nov 4, 2019 5:18 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 5:18 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
51°
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
50°
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
52°
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
50°
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
54°
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Escaped inmate from Morgan County Jail is now back after his escape 8 days ago
'I want her home:' Family of 16-year-old missing from Moulton pleads for her safe return
Decatur police: Suspect in custody after hitting officer with truck, multi-agency chase
DAR School student killed in Marshall County wreck
Morgan County commissioner pleads guilty to using campaign funds for personal expenses
Morgan County Sheriff's Office says inmate escaped in 30 seconds
Madison police investigate drive-by shooting
Driver killed in wreck on Highway 67 in Decatur
UNA students on edge over woman asking for money, trying to get students in her car
Inmate with 'violent history with law enforcement' escapes from Morgan County Jail
Community Events