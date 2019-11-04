Clear
BREAKING NEWS Decatur police: Suspect in custody after hitting officer with truck, multi-agency chase Full Story

Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles discusses parole hearings starting back Tuesday

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 2:04 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 2:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events