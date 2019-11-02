Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

People Dealing With First Cold Weekend of the Season

Alexis Scott Is Live in Downtown Huntsville

Posted: Nov 2, 2019 11:24 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2019 11:24 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events