Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Free showers and haircuts for homeless

Free showers and haircuts for homeless

Posted: Nov 2, 2019 8:43 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2019 8:43 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez
Huntsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events