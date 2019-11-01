Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Football team honors teammate killed in wreck

DAR High School student Eli Spray died in a car crash on Friday morning

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events