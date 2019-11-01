Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Jordan Road Extension Now Open

With the Jordan Rd extension finally open, Sydney Martin explains how it also makes the area safer.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 7:12 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 7:12 PM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith
Huntsville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events