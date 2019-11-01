Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Apartment Fire in Decatur

Crews put out Apartment fire

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 8:37 AM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 8:37 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events