Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Friday Fast Cast

Friday morning's top stories

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 7:56 AM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 7:56 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events