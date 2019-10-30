Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville neighbors remember former restaurant owner

Huntsville neighbors remember former restaurant owner

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 9:31 PM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 9:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events