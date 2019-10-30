Clear

Wednesday Fast Cast

Wednesday morning's top stories

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 7:30 AM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 7:30 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events