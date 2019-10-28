News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory
View Alerts
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in New Hope
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in New Hope
Posted: Oct 28, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Clear
52°
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
53°
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
52°
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
50°
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
54°
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Madison Co. Sheriff’s office says man killed in Madison police shooting pointed gun at officers
1 dead after shooting involving Madison Police at Planet Fitness; 5 on leave
One dead in New Hope shooting
College students take extra precautions with online dating after Auburn student's disappearance
Kayaker's body recovered from Little River Canyon Reserve In DeKalb County
1 dead in kayaking accident in Little River Canyon National Preserve in DeKalb County
Man killed in Madison police shooting accused of trying to videotape people
VIDEOS: Century-old Huntsville home destroyed in fire
Blossomwood Elementary in Huntsville dismissing early due to plumbing problems
You need these documents to get an Alabama STAR ID
Community Events