Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police Search For Dangerous Escaped Inmate

Shosh Bedrosian was at the Morgan County Jail getting the details on an escaped inmate.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 5:52 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods
Huntsville
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events