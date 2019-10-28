Clear
BREAKING NEWS John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90 Full Story
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Rob's October 28 Forecast

Partly to mostly sunny skies by Monday afternoon. Widespread rain and thunderstorms by Wednesday.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 7:19 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 7:19 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events