News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead after shooting involving police officer at Planet Fitness in Madison
Full Story
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory
View Alerts
10/27/19 Late Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Oct 27, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Few Clouds
56°
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
60°
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
57°
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
56°
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
52°
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
1 dead in kayaking accident in Little River Canyon National Preserve in DeKalb County
1 dead after shooting involving police officer at Planet Fitness in Madison
Kayaker's body identified and recovered from Little River Canyon Reserve In DeKalb Co.
Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney died by suffocation the same day she was kidnapped in Alabama, documents say
You need these documents to get an Alabama STAR ID
Inmate with 'violent history with law enforcement' escapes from Morgan County Jail
Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney honored at Magic City Classic
Huntsville Police: teenager injured after leading police on a chase, crashing into utility pole
More than 60 Alabama high school football games rescheduled due to impending rain
Huntsville man killed in Winchester Road, Homer Nance Road wreck
Community Events