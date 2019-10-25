Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison police: Avoid area of 351 Hughes Road due to wreck with injuries Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Week Ten of high school football kicks off in North Alabama

Week Ten of high school football kicks off in North Alabama

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 3:49 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2019 3:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events