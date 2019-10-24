Clear

10/24/19 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 10:24 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:24 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events