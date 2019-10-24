Clear
BREAKING NEWS Decatur police say homicide investigation underway after shooting on Blue Bird Lane SW Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison Planning Commission Meeting

The planning commission will discuss plans for a new elementary school

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross
Huntsville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events