Rob's October 24 Forecast

One last dry and sunny day before the heavy rain moves in Friday for North Alabama.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 7:37 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 7:37 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
46° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
45° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
45° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
43° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
41° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 41°
