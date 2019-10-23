Clear

Deeper Look At Alabama's Ethics Law

Shosh Bedrosian takes a closer look into court filings by Mike Blakely's attorneys.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 6:45 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith
Huntsville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events