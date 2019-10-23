Clear
BREAKING NEWS Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicts man in rapes of pregnant woman Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Colbert Co. Fire

Coverage on the fire at Highway 247 and Old Memphis Pike.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 9:33 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 9:33 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events