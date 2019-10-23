News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Cecil Ashburn
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicts man in rapes of pregnant woman
Full Story
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Nevaeh Adam's Body Found
The South Carolinian 5 year old's remains were found in a landfill.
Posted: Oct 23, 2019 9:29 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 9:29 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Clear
61°
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
63°
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
59°
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
61°
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
59°
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Remains found believed to be Birmingham toddler reported missing; 2 to be charged with murder
Colbert County sheriff: 2 arrested after drugs, guns, pills seized in multi-agency raid
Arab police chief identifies suspect shot by officer during fight
Suspect in deadly Cullman County shooting charged with 2 murders, 1 attempted murder
Police identify victim in deadly shooting behind Madison Kroger
Community mourning Jackson County EMA director's death
Huntsville police: 4 people taken to hospital after wreck on Rideout Drive NW
Residents displaced, dog dies in Madison apartment fire
Marshall County deputy involved in wreck en route to officer-involved shooting in Arab
3 arrested in Morgan County meth bust
Community Events