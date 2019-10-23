Clear

Rob's October 23 Forecast

Sunny and warm Wednesday afternoon. Widespread rain returns Friday.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 7:02 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 7:02 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Temperatures

