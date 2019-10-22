Clear

Using Artificial Intelligence To Help Parolees

Megan Reyna talks to a professor who believes A.I. can help solve Alabama's prison crisis.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 6:53 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith
Huntsville
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events