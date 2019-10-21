Clear

10/21/19 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events