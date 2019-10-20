Clear

Kroger Shooting

black male shoots and kills someone

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 11:31 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:31 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott
Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events