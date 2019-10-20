Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison Police investigate deadly shooting at the Wall Triana Kroger Full Story

Area Residents Preparing For Possible Severe Weather

Boaters Especially Should Be Proactive

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 5:35 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events