Clear

Woman scared for her life during Madison County home invasion

Woman scared for her life during Madison County home invasion

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 4:45 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events