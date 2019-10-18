Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville resident Mononita Nur to appear on Jeopardy!

Huntsville resident Mononita Nur to appear on Jeopardy!

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 2:13 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 2:13 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events