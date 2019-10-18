News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
BREAKING NEWS Two-way traffic on Cecil Ashburn Drive to re-open at 10 a.m. today
Full Story
Huntsville police on re-opening of Cecil Ashburn Drive
Huntsville police on re-opening of Cecil Ashburn Drive
Posted: Oct 18, 2019 9:24 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 9:24 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
56°
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
60°
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
55°
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
57°
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
55°
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Coroner: Man killed in Lawrence County shooting
Update: Traffic flowing on Interstate 565 after debris in roadway caused delays
Multiple agencies involved in search for missing 83-year-old woman in Jackson County
Ex Morgan Co. Sheriff Ana Franklin sorry for ‘bad decision,’ thankful to avoid prison
Feds: Man charged with making child porn lived in Madison County, faces decades in prison
Rocket City Trash Pandas announce name of new stadium in Madison
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Madison mayor says he can’t legally release cost of stadium naming deal with Toyota
Feds: Huntsville man caught in worldwide takedown of Darknet child porn website
'You just continue to be positive:' Athens councilman recovering after being hit by car
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Federal agents working to fight drug cartel presence in North Alabama
Community Events