10/17/19 Evening Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Oct 17, 2019 5:41 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Few Clouds
62°
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
64°
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
57°
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
61°
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
59°
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Most Popular Stories
Feds: Huntsville man caught in worldwide takedown of Darknet child porn website
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Madison mayor says he can’t legally release cost of stadium naming deal with Toyota
CrimeStoppers, Gov. Ivey offer reward in case of missing Birmingham girl
Huntsville police say vehicle, possible driver located in hit-and-run investigation
Ex Morgan Co. Sheriff Ana Franklin sorry for ‘bad decision,’ thankful to avoid prison
Rocket City Trash Pandas announce name of new stadium in Madison
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Federal agents working to fight drug cartel presence in North Alabama
36 arrested, 74 lbs of meth, more seized in North Alabama drug trafficking operation
Feds: Man charged with making child porn lived in Madison County, faces decades in prison
New Hope Navy veteran recovering after losing home in fire
