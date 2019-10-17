News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Woodview Drive Fire
Huntsville Fire and Rescue say it started in the attic.
Posted: Oct 17, 2019 8:37 AM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 8:37 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Few Clouds
52°
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
56°
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
50°
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
53°
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
52°
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
CrimeStoppers, Gov. Ivey offer reward in case of missing Birmingham girl
Feds: Huntsville man caught in worldwide takedown of Darknet child porn website
36 arrested, 74 lbs of meth, more seized in North Alabama drug trafficking operation
Coroner: 1 dead after wreck near Redstone Arsenal's Gate 3
Huntsville police say vehicle, possible driver located in hit-and-run investigation
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Madison mayor says he can’t legally release cost of stadium naming deal with Toyota
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Federal agents working to fight drug cartel presence in North Alabama
New Hope Navy veteran recovering after losing home in fire
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: City of Madison says it can't disclose revenue made from naming rights of Trash Pandas' stadium
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Judge grants immunity in Florence murder case
Community Events