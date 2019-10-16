Clear

10/17/19 Late Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
