BREAKING NEWS Huntsville pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle
Mayor: Can't Legally Release Cost Of Naming Deal
Shosh Bedrosian talks to Mayor Paul Finely about the new baseball stadium "Toyota Field."
Posted: Oct 16, 2019 6:44 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Allison Klungle-Smith
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
59°
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
58°
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
55°
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
58°
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
57°
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Most Popular Stories
Reward increases for finding missing Birmingham girl Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney
36 arrested, 74 lbs of meth, more seized in North Alabama drug trafficking operation
Coroner: 1 dead after wreck near Redstone Arsenal's Gate 3
Feds: Huntsville man caught in worldwide takedown of Darknet child porn website
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: City of Madison says it can't disclose revenue made from naming rights of Trash Pandas' stadium
Reward offered for Kamille McKinney, Birmingham toddler kidnapped from party
Muscle Shoals police: 8-year-old reported missing found, mother in custody
Suspect arrested for DUI in relation to crash that killed Madison cyclist
Falkville woman dies from injuries sustained in Lawrence County wreck
Fire displaces New Hope veteran, destroys home
