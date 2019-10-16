Clear

Orion Test at Redstone

Final testing of Orion Spacecraft

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 7:45 AM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis
Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events