Clear

Noticias Principales 13 de octubre

Noticias Principales 13 de octubre

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 7:46 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2019 7:46 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events