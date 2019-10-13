News
10/13/19 Evening Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Oct 13, 2019 5:34 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63°
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
58°
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
59°
Hi: 69° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
61°
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
61°
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Most Popular Stories
Cullman County Coroner: brothers found dead were ages 9 and 3
Amber alert issued for 3-year-old Birmingham girl in "extreme danger"
Two children dead, mother in custody, per Cullman County Sheriff's Office
Huntsville named most affordable place to live in America
Madison County hemp farmers heighten security around fields
'Share the road:' Loved ones urge drivers to stop dangerous behavior after Madison cyclist's death
Man from Arab chosen to decorate White House for the holidays
Woman sent to hospital following shooting on Oakwood Avenue
Huntsville FBI employee found dead in North Carolina forest; likely drowned says medical examiner
Madison County Democratic Party Executive Committee member dies
