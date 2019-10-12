Clear
BREAKING NEWS Amber alert issued for 3-year-old Birmingham girl in "extreme danger" Full Story

TWO CHILDREN DEAD, MOTHER IN CUSTODY, PER CULLMAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Sheriff's investigators said the suspect is the mother of the child victims.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 11:03 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events