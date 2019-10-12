Clear

Carson's Late Forecast 10/12

Our coldest temperatures of the season are on the way tonight. Isolated showers are possible Sunday.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 49°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events