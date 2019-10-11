News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
En Espanol
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Deals And Steals
About Us
TV Listings
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Dream Home Cooking
Guerrilla Politics
LawCall
10/11/19 Evening Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Oct 11, 2019 5:32 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
80°
Hi: 82° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Florence
Broken Clouds
72°
Hi: 83° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
77°
Hi: 83° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
80°
Hi: 83° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
81°
Hi: 82° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
‘Gone too soon:’ Friend remembers Arab man killed in Huntsville wreck with dump truck
More than 1,300 customers affected by Huntsville power outage
Madison County hemp farmers heighten security around fields
Madison man identified as cyclist killed in crash on Wall Triana Highway
Madison police respond to armed robbery late Thursday at Marcos Pizza on Highway 72
Huntsville named most affordable place to live in America
Madison police investigating armed robbery at Verizon
5 arrested, 1 wanted in Morgan County Sheriff’s Office drug busts
Mazda-Toyota says hiring process in Huntsville is unique and specially tailored
Dozens of arrests made in North Alabama with federal drug agents, local law enforcement
Community Events